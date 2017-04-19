Supporters of ousted Huntsman Cancer Institute CEO deliver petition to U of U administrators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Supporters of Dr. Mary Beckerle marched to the University of Utah campus to deliver a petition. They’re urging administrators reinstate the CEO and Director of the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

About 100 doctors, researchers, and professors chanted their disappointment about the firing of Dr. Beckerle.

They say they were blindsided when Beckerle was notified via e-mail that her services were no longer needed. She was at the helm of the institute for 11 years.

“She wasn't given any warning," Trudy Oliver said. "She was notified at 3:15 that she was terminated that day. We think that she deserves more dignity and respect."

Oliver worked with Beckerle for the past six years.

“We're now recognized as one of the top cancer centers in our country as a comprehensive cancer center designation," Oliver said. "This is largely due to Mary`s leadership and definitely why I wanted to come here.”

Protesters read aloud the petition containing 1,400-plus signatures. They called on University of Utah President David Pershing to explain Beckerle’s abrupt termination.

“I think we all want answers and transparency and honesty and civil discourse, and that was really eliminated by the way they do things,” Oliver said.

The Huntsman family is feeling the same frustrations, after they too learned about Beckerle via email. Several employees met with Jon Huntsman Sr. on Tuesday and say he threatened litigation, and that negotiations for a $250 million donation to the cancer institute are now on hold.

“I think one thing is clear is that the University did not properly talk to, consult with, negotiate in any way with him,” Oliver said.

Huntsman was not available for comment, but Susan Sheehan, President and Chief Operating Officer at the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, says they are exploring all options when it comes to the handling of Beckerle’s termination.

For now, employees are trying to move on without their leader.

“We want to serve the patients, educate, do research; and what has happened is really going to affect our mission,” said Bryan Welm, associate professor Department of Surgery University of Utah.

For a link to the open letter of support for Dr. Mary Beckerle, click here.

While the U of U stated they do not comment on personnel issues, they released a statement regarding the leadership change. The full statement is reproduced below: