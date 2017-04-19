× Robbery suspect held gun to 7-Eleven clerk’s head, Unified Police say

KEARNS, Utah — A man was arrested in Kearns Wednesday morning after he allegedly held a gun to a 7-Eleven clerk’s head during an armed robbery.

Police said it happened shortly after 4 a.m. at the 7-Eleven store at 4637 W 5415 S.

A statement from UPD said the clerk was able to retreat from the suspect, lock herself inside a back room and call police. As police responded to the store, a Kearns officer saw a man matching the description given by the clerk.

“When the officer turned on his spotlight to get a better view, the suspect fled on foot. Other officers responded to the area and found him again, this time on Silvertip Dr. The suspect then gave up and complied with officers commands,” the statement said.

Unified Police said Alexander David Garcia, 18, has been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of of aggravated robbery and fleeing from police.

A probable cause statement said Garcia was found in possession of a .22-caliber semi-automatic Ruger pistol. Police said Garcia admitted to the robbery after he had been read his Miranda rights, stating that he wanted money to buy a car.