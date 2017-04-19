× Former USU football player accused of rape bound over for trial

LOGAN, Utah — A former Utah State University football player who is facing multiple rape charges will go to trial, a judge decided Wednesday morning.

Torrey Green, 25, faces six counts of rape, three counts of forcible sexual abuse, two counts of object rape and one count of aggravated kidnapping in connection with several alleged incidents dating back to 2013.

Green will go to trial on all twelve of those charges.

