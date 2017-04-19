Chicken with Rainbow Vegetables

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 tablespoons olive or canola oil

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bit size pieces

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red onion, chopped

1 cup carrots, chopped

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 cup edamame (soybeans), pod removed

2 cups corn

2 limes, juice only

1/4 cup cilantro (optional)

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet up to medium high heat, cook chicken, turning pieces while cooking, with no salt seasoning and pepper for 5-6 minutes. Add bell peppers, onion, carrots, garlic powder, chili powder, paprika and additional no salt seasoning and pepper. Saute mixture for 4-5 minutes or until vegetables slightly soften and chicken is cooked all the way through. Add edamame, corn and lime juice. Cook an additional 1-2 minutes, stirring frequently. Garnish with cilantro, if using. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute