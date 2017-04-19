Chicken with Rainbow Vegetables

2 tablespoons olive or canola oil
1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bit size pieces
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 red onion, chopped
1 cup carrots, chopped
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1 cup edamame (soybeans), pod removed
2 cups corn
2 limes, juice only
1/4 cup cilantro (optional)
No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste
In a large skillet up to medium high heat, cook chicken, turning pieces while cooking, with no salt seasoning and pepper for 5-6 minutes. Add bell peppers, onion, carrots, garlic powder, chili powder, paprika and additional no salt seasoning and pepper. Saute mixture for 4-5 minutes or until vegetables slightly soften and chicken is cooked all the way through. Add edamame, corn and lime juice. Cook an additional 1-2 minutes, stirring frequently. Garnish with cilantro, if using. Serve immediately.
