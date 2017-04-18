× Salt Lake police seeking serial robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department has identified a suspect in a series of robberies, and they hope someone can give them a tip that will lead to his arrest.

Brett Michael Edmunds, 41, has been linked to multiple robberies involving banks and businesses from Layton to Provo, according to a statement from SLCPD.

Police ask anyone with information that could help them locate Edmunds to call 801-799-3000. SLCPD also accepts anonymous tips via text message. Text the keyword “TIPSLCPD” followed by the tip to 274637.