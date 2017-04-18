× Edison Elementary Principal suspended, Special Victims Detectives investigating

SALT LAKE CITY — The principal Laurie Lacey of Edison Elementary has been suspended following an incident that happened on Friday, April 7, 2017.

Detective Greg Wilking confirmed that the Special Victims Detectives with the Salt Lake Police Department are investigating the case.

The detectives are investigating what happened because it’s somewhat sexual in nature and involves a young boy, Wilking said.

Wilking said that the case is in such an early stage that he doesn’t feel comfortable making a comment yet.

Statement from Jason Olsen, Salt Lake School District: