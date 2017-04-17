Unified Police arrest suspect in string of Salt Lake Co. bank robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Unified Police arrested a woman Sunday in connection with several bank robberies that happened on Friday and Saturday.

Nannette Perkins, 40, is accused of robbing banks in West Valley City, Salt Lake City, Holladay, Cottonwood Heights and Sandy.

Police said the robberies began at the Chase Bank at 3430 S Redwood Rd. in West Valley City Friday afternoon. In each case, police said, the suspect entered the bank, handed a teller a note to demand cash, then left the bank.

On Saturday morning, Salt Lake City police responded to a Chase Bank branch at 1295 S Redwood Rd. In this incident, police said, the suspect passed the teller a note to demand all of the $20, $50 and $100 notes, but the teller did not comply and the suspect fled.

According to a probable cause statement, a Wells Fargo Bank at 4711 S Highland Dr. in Holladay was robbed, followed by robberies at a University Credit Union in Cottonwood Heights, a Wells Fargo in Sandy and a Deseret First Credit Union in Sandy.

In the Sandy robberies, police said the suspect was wearing black glasses, a blue bandanna, a dark shirt and pajama bottoms.

“It’s very brazen; she feels like she can get away with it,” said Lt. Brian Lohrke, Unified Police Department.

According to a probable cause statement, Perkins was taken into custody after Salt Lake City police received a tip. The statement said Perkins' boyfriend, who wasn't identified, received $4,200 in cash from Perkins on Saturday.

Police said Perkins' boyfriend and her son both identified her as the woman seen in surveillance images from two of the banks. Perkins declined to be interviewed by police without an attorney present.

Perkins is being held in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on several second-degree felony counts of robbery. The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, which is comprised of FBI agents and detectives from state and local agencies.