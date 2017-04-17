Taste Utah – Let’s Lunch at Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar is a casual yet elegant dining experience offering a variety of American dishes. In the family and entertainment friendly Station Park Center in Farmington Utah, from a date night to family night, Twigs Bistro offers a little something for everyone. Twigs Bistro is dedicated to serving only the freshest local ingredients by offering weekly Fresh Sheets, featuring locally sourced products. An enticing kids menus, a gluten free menu and of course, a vast array of delicious Twigs Signature martinis, local brews, and wines are all a part of dining in an inviting environment where guests become friends and friends become patrons.