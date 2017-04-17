Ride-ologie opened a new location in Sugar House and is spreading the cycling bug. The classes are a heart-pounding, full-body dance party on a bike! Each class is 45 minutes long. The instructors there say be prepared to sweat! For more info go here.
Ride-ologie: the new fitness craze in Salt Lake City
