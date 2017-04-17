Neighborhood and animal control comes together, rescues 11 ducklings from storm drain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Eleven ducklings were saved from a storm drain after a neighborhood and animal control came together on Monday.

Animal control responded to a call from a community who was trying to help the final ducklings trapped in the drain.

"There was about four left and they were being stubborn. So we were trying to brainstorm new ideas to get these guys out. Dumping water down with the hose, throwing golf balls trying to scare them. That wasn't doing anything," Resident Tanya Beall said.

Animal control successfully helped the community flush the remaining ducks safely out of the storm drain.

"The ducklings are obviously smaller than the parents, so they fall down the gaps in the storm drains," Karl Carpenter, animal control, said.

According to Carpenter, this call is a common thing, especially when summer rolls around.

Carpenter said none of the ducklings were hurt and they will be released to the nearest body of water.

"This is obviously a high priority call. If we don't save them, they're going to die. We try to save the lives of as many animals as we can, put their well-being first," Carpenter said.