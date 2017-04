Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The FBI placed electronic billboards around Downtown Salt Lake City to uncover any information regarding Steve Stephens who recorded shooting a 74-year-old Robert Godwin Senior on Facebook.

According to police, Stephens allegedly shot Godwin over the weekend, then posted the video of the homicide on Facebook.

The FBI is offering a 50,000 dollar reward for Stephens.

In another article, Godwin's family forgave Stephens.