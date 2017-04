Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 dozen eggs, hardboiled, cut in half

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 garlic cloves, grated

2 pieces bacon, cooked, crumbled

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Gently scoop yolks into a large bowl. Break down yolks by smashing with a fork. Add the next 4 ingredients (through garlic) with salt and pepper. Mix well.

Spoon or pipe into egg white halves. Top with crumbled bacon.

Sponsor: Dan’s Market