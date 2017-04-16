× 9 wounded in Ohio club shooting, police say

By Joe Sutton

CNN

(CNN) — A shooting at an after-hours club in Ohio left nine people injured early Sunday, police said.

Two people are in critical condition and seven others are stable, according to the Columbus Division of Police. All nine injured were transported to area hospitals.

Police received calls reporting the shooting at the club, in northeast Columbus, at 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities are looking for multiple shooters in the investigation, according to CNN affiliate WCMH.

Developing story — more to come.