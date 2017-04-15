Suspect gets cash in 5 of 6 bank robberies during 24-hour spree in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Multiple police agencies and FBI personnel are searching for a woman who allegedly robbed five banks in 24 hours in Salt Lake County and failed in a sixth attempt.

Police tell Fox 13 News the first robbery occurred Friday at 1:13 p.m. at a bank in West Valley City.

The second incident occurred Saturday morning in Salt Lake City, but the suspect got “cold feet” and left before getting cash in that case.

The woman then allegedly robbed four other banks Saturday: one in Holladay, two in Sandy and one in Cottonwood Heights. In each case the woman approached the teller with a note demanding money and then fled on foot after receiving cash.

The suspect is not believed to be armed.

Sandy Police state the first robbery in their jurisdiction was at a Wells Fargo Bank at 9311 South Highland Drive around 11:40 a.m., followed by a second robbery about 15 minutes later at Deseret First Credit Union, 9325 South Village Shop Drive.

https://twitter.com/UPD_Media/status/853303826094239744

Sandy police stated the suspect is believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s. She stands about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and has a medium build. She has brown hair that was pulled up into a bun.

In the Sandy robberies the suspect was wearing black glasses, a blue bandanna, a dark shirt and pajama bottoms.

Anyone who sees the woman or who has knowledge of her whereabouts should call their local police agency, or the Sandy Police Department TIP-LINE at 801-568-4636.

Fox 13 News will have more information as it becomes available.