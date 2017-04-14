× Nonprofits save crippled cat who dragged himself into drive-thru of Utah Starbucks

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A cat named “Bruno” is getting a second chance at life thanks to a collaborative effort by some local nonprofit organizations, St. George News reports.

X-rays show Bruno had suffered extensive damage to both of his hind legs, including a broken haunch on one leg and a broken ankle on the other. Bruno dragged himself into the drive-thru of a Starbucks in St. George, where he was spotted by a volunteer from the animal rescue group P.A.W.S. (Providing Animals With Support).

“When I arrived to help get him into a carrier he was slumped behind a bush in the drive through. He could not use his back legs at all and he could [barely] hold himself up and use his front ones most likely because he had already used them so much to drag himself so far,” P.A.W.S. event coordinator Sabrina Todd wrote in a GoFundMe campaign for Bruno.

Todd told St. George News that Bruno’s hind legs had most likely been clipped by a car.

Bruno was later referred to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab to be diagnosed. Best Friends arranged for Bruno to have surgery from a specialist based in Las Vegas.

Bruno has been returned to Best Friends, where he has weeks of extensive rehabilitation to complete. After his rehabilitation, Bruno will be available for adoption.

Click here to read the full story from St. George News. >>