More than 20,000 people expected at Utah’s Little Sahara during Easter weekend

JUAB COUNTY, Utah -- For many Utahns, Easter weekend is the kickoff to off road season. More than 20,000 people are expected to ride the dunes in Little Sahara the next few days.

"They are excited to come out here every Easter, that's their favorite thing to do; for the past week I've heard non-stop, 'When are we going to the dunes?'" said mother of seven Michelle McCracken of Heber.

The Bureau of Land Management says Easter, Memorial Day and Labor Day are the three busiest weekends of the year at Little Sahara Recreation Area, which is in Juab County.

"I like it because it's not too hot, if it's too hot to ride then it's not as enjoyable, plus we have Good Friday and take the Monday off too, so it's a long holiday," said Charley Aubergar of Baron, Utah.

Aubergar didn't hesitate when asked which four-wheeler she's going to jump on first.

"I have a need for speed," she said.

The BLM says when you have thousands of people going as fast as they can, that's a concern. They are urging safety first.

"Stay out of high traffic areas, keep your speeds down, watch ahead, always plan for the unexpected," said Reggie Swenson of the BLM

The BLM also wants to remind all parents that if you have a child under 18 years old, they better wear a helmet, which is required by law.

"Kids know that they don't go out without a helmet, they've seen a lot of injuries," McCracken said. "I've gone to EMT school so they know firsthand exactly what happens."

Every vehicle should also have a flag, according to the BLM. They also encourage people to bring plenty of water.

"Typically you want a gallon of water per person per day, so we are just asking people to conserve water, bring water if you can," Swenson said.