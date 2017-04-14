Mom puts fighting siblings in same shirt, makes them hold hands

BELLEVILLE, Illinois – An Illinois mother has come up with the ultimate way to settle sibling arguments.

Alexis Tillman said her children, 8-year-old Tyler Tillman and 10-year-old Dominique Brown, were fighting over a tablet and said some hurtful things to each other.

She quickly put a stop to it, placing both of them in what she calls the “I Love You” shirt.

Then she made them hold hands and slow dance until they calmed down.

She told Fox 13 News, “I try my best to teach them the importance of loving each other.”

Tillman explained the situation in a Facebook post.

“I PUT A SPIN TO THE “I LOVE YOU” SHIRT NOW I MAKE THEM SLOW DANCE WEARING IT!!!!! YALL GON’ STOP ARGUING EVERYDAY I REFUSE TO HAVE MY CHILDREN DISTANT OR NOT GETTING ALONG WITH EACH OTHER BCUZ AFTER MOMMA GONE YOUR SIBLINGS ARE ALL YOU HAVE!!!!!”

And she said her children are quite familiar with the “I Love You” shirt, having worn it a few times before.

You can tell by their facial expressions and lack of eye contact the brother and sister were ready to make amends or whatever it took to get out of the shirt.

In a previous post, Tillman shows she has used this technique in the past to help the children understand they need to get along.

“So in my house you’re gonna say you’re sorry and actually mean it….You’re gonna wear the sorry shirt and hold hands or hug for 30 minutes.. You’re gonna tell each other ‘I Love You’ everyday.”

Tillman told Liftable.com her mother passed away in 2013 after battling cancer.

She said the pain of losing her mom is why she constantly reminds her children they have to learn to love each other and get along because they will only have each other after she is gone.