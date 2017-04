OGDEN, Utah – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at an unoccupied business in Ogden.

Fire crews were called to the building at 3350 Wall Ave. at 8 p.m.

Ogden Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor and basement of the building.

Eighteen firefighters from Ogden and South Ogden battled the flames as they spread to the roof.

Fire crews were on the scene through the night.