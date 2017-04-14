× ‘Major fatality incident’ closes US 89/91 at 1000 West in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — US 89/91 is closed at 1000 West due to a major accident with at least one fatality Friday evening.

The Utah Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash around 5:20 p.m, calling it a “major fatality incident.”

US-89/91 is closed at 1000 West due to the crash. UDOT says drivers should use SR-23 and SR-30 for travel to and from Logan.

Logan Police say a man was travelling southbound in a blue Chevy when the car was struck by a northbound Hyundai that had crossed over the center line.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate both individuals from their respective vehicles. Police say one driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance while another was transported by medical helicopter. Police were not able to confirm the fatality reported by UDOT.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more information emerges.