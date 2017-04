Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah songwriters Cherie Call and Lyndy Butler have already won a grand prize in one level of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest , with their song "The Astronaut and the Mermaid." Now, Call and Butler are competing for the grand prize at a higher level of the contest.

You can vote for Call and Butler at http://jlsc.com/vote.php

Call visited the FOX 13 Studio and performed the song on Good Day Utah.