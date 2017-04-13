Surgeon reattaches Utah teen’s left hand after accident in shop class

RANDOLPH, Utah — A Utah teen has undergone surgery to reattach a large portion of her left hand, which was cut off in an accident during shop class at Rich High School.

Family members say Kiarra Dalley cut off part of her left hand during shop class and was rushed to a hospital. She was ultimately taken to a hospital in Salt Lake City, where doctors spent 15 hours in surgery to re-attach the hand.

According to an update posted Wednesday, it is unclear at this time whether or not the procedure will prove successful. Family members say doctors had to use secondary arteries because some of the main arteries were too badly damaged, and it will take hours or days before they will know if the hand will live.

Family members stated Kiarra, “is an amazing girl who dances, serves, and loves life” and they said she brings joy to everyone around her.

Dale Lamborn, superintendent of the Rich School District, said the teacher of the shop class has worked at the school for 30 years, and this is the first incident of this kind to occur in his classroom.

Family members have created a GoFundMe page to assist the family with medical costs.