Oma and Opa’s Potato Pancakes

3 large potatoes (about 2 1/2 lb.)

2 medium yellow onions

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

3 eggs, lightly beaten

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Oil, for frying

For Serving:

Applesauce

Sour Cream

Peel potatoes and onions, and finely grate using a box grater. Place in a strainer set over a bowl and let drain, squeezing mixture until dry; transfer to another bowl. Add flour and eggs; season with salt and pepper. Mix until evenly combined.

Heat 1?4 cup of oil in an 8" skillet over medium heat. Working in batches, measure out 1?2 cup potato mixture. Using your hands, flatten each potato mixture into a 4-5" pancake. Add to skillet; cook, flipping once, until golden brown and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined baking sheet. Repeat this step with remaining potato mixture, adding additional oil to pan, as needed. Serve pancakes with applesauce or sour cream on the side.

Family recipe by Tyler Orkin

Sponsor: Dan's Market