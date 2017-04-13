Mountain View High stabbing suspect strikes deal in adult court

PROVO, Utah – A teen accused of stabbing five students and himself at Mountain View High School has struck a deal with prosecutors in adult court.

Court records show Luke Dollahite, 16, pleaded guilty to a single charge of attempted aggravated murder in Provo’s Fourth District Court on Thursday. He will be sentenced to serve time in the Utah State Prison in June.

FOX 13 typically does not name juvenile defendants. However, Dollahite was bound over to the adult court system in an agreement with prosecutors.

Dollahite is accused of walking into Orem’s Mountain View High School on November 15 with knives, a bo-staff and other items to “inflict physical violence against others,” police wrote in charging documents. The court documents reveal Dollahite walked into the men’s locker room and began stabbing people at random.

When questioned by Orem police, officers wrote about Dollahite’s motive which included a suicide.

“Defendant clarified that it was his intent to kill people (describing going for the neck/jugular area when attacking) and that he wanted to feel what killing another was like prior to dying himself, and remarked that he was surprised he was able to try and kill more people than he expected. Defendant left behind a suicide note at his house in which he affirmed that he wanted to know what it was like to kill other ‘person(s),'” officers wrote.

“Defendant also spoke freely about what he felt, thought, and observed when he hit and stabbed others intending to kill them and how that compared to what he thought it would be like, including describing the ease of forcing the knife in, some small areas of blood and some large areas of spurting blood, and how it looked to see someone go down dying or going unconscious. Defendant clarified that he did not target anyone for any reason, and merely went after who was available with the goal of creating as many victims as possible.”

Court records said the teen will remain in youth detention until he is sentenced to adult prison in June.

