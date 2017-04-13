Misty Snow announces another run for Congress

SALT LAKE CITY — Misty Snow, who made history as the first transgender person to win a major party nomination for U.S. Senate, announced a run for congress.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, Snow announced she planned to run against Rep. Chris Stewart to represent Utah’s second congressional district.

“My campaign for US Senate was the first time I ever ran for office and I learned so much from that campaign. I am starting this campaign much earlier in the process than my last one because I want more time to connect with voters, to build and train my team, and to fundraise,” she said in an emailed statement to FOX 13.

Snow rode a wave of support for Bernie Sanders last year to win the Utah Democratic Party’s nomination. She held her own in the lone televised debate with Sen. Mike Lee, but was soundly defeated in the general election.

The millenial grocery store clerk said she plans to capitalize on her name recognition and the push back against President Donald Trump to challenge Rep. Stewart.

The second congressional district stretches from Bountiful to St. George.