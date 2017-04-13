Business to You: Frida Bistro

When Jorge Fierro came to the Utah from Mexico he was homeless and didn’t speak any English.

Being less than impressed with the Mexican food available in local grocery stores, he started his Mexican food distribution business by selling beans at the Salt Lake Farmers Market. From there he was able to expand his products, open up a store, and then expand to a Mexican gourmet restaurant.

Now with a multi-million dollars business, Jorge Fierro is giving back by feeding the homeless with his award-winning burritos. See the video above for his story, and click the links to learn more about Rico Brand and Frida Bistro. You can also visit Rico Brand online.