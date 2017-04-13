× Another cat found injured in Clearfield neighborhood, Davis County officials say

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Weeks after Sage the cat died of his injuries in a horrific case of animal abuse, Davis County Animal Care & Control reports a second cat has been found injured, possibly through abuse, in the same neighborhood in Clearfield.

The cat, an orange tabby, is under a veterinarian’s care and he is expected to survive. Since the case is being actively investigated, and to ensure the integrity of the investigation, DCAC&C officials have chosen not to release any further details.

The owner of the injured cat has not been identified, and DCAC&C urges anyone missing an orange tabby to contact them at (801) 444-2200. The cat is believed to have been injured near 500 E and Lynnwood Dr. in Clearfield, just a few blocks from 385 E Center St., where Sage lived.

There is no evidence the two cases are related, DCAC&C said, other than the close proximity of the two locations where the cats were found. Police have not ruled out the possibility that the same person or persons may be responsible for both cases.

DCAC&C reported the more recent case to Clearfield police on March 29. Local media were not notified of the second case until April 13. The delay, DCAC&C said, was intentional as they wanted to avoid a possible conflict in gathering potentially important evidence in the first case.

Clearfield police urge all pet owners to take extra care to ensure their pets are safe and accounted for at all times.

FOX 13 will bring you updates on these investigations as new information becomes available.