Police questioning mom after toddler left alone in car for hours in downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are interviewing a mother Wednesday after a 21-month-old girl was left alone in a locked vehicle for several hours in downtown Salt Lake City.

According to UTA Police at the scene, things began around 5:25 p.m. when someone noticed a woman parking a car in the area of 500 West and 300 South.

The car was between the Rio Grande and the Salt Lake City Intermodal Hub, which is a transit station that services UTA buses as well as TRAX and FrontRunner trains.

The man went by the same vehicle about 30 minutes later and noticed a young girl inside the locked car. That man called authorities, and a police officer responded and broke into the car without damaging it to get the girl out. The 21-month-old girl was checked out and found to be OK.

Authorities eventually moved their emergency vehicles away from the parked car but kept an eye on the vehicle. Sometime after 7:30 p.m. the child’s mother came back to the car, at which time police approached and took her into custody for questioning.

The Division of Child and Family Services has responded. Prior to the mother being found, police told Fox 13 News she could potentially face charges of child endangerment.

Fox 13 News has a crew at the scene and has reached out to authorities for more information, and we will update this story as more details emerge.