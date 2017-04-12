UDOT outlines its top 10 projects for 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is informing the public about its top 10 road construction projects for this year.

The 10 projects, outlined below, are expected to cost about $783 million. UDOT has 180 highway construction projects scheduled across the state this year, with a combined value of about $1.3 billion.

"We're moving bridges into place, we're working 24/7 in a lot of cases. So, we're getting done much, much quicker. We are impacting the public less while we're out there. We're in and out as fast as we can, and we're making sure we have a quality product when we leave, as well," said Shane Marshall, an executive deputy director with UDOT.

The construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Drivers are urged to use caution and obey construction zone speed limits.

The following are UDOT’s Top 10 Projects for 2017:

1. Bangerter Highway Interchanges, $249 million

Construction starts April 2017; scheduled completion late 2018.

UDOT's No. 1 project in the state this year is the simultaneous construction of five new freeway-style interchanges on Bangerter Highway. New interchanges will be built at 5400 South, 7000 South, 9000 South, and 11400 South, along with an interchange under construction at 600 West, to meet the growing transportation need in the southwest Salt Lake Valley. The interchanges at 600 West and 7000 South will be completed this year.

2. I-215—4700 South to S.R. 201, $105 million

Construction continues from last season; scheduled completion late 2017.

Crews will complete last year’s top project: the reconstruction of the I-215 west belt between S.R. 201 and 4700 South. This includes replacing bridges over S.R. 201,

widening the freeway with new exit-only lanes, and upgrading signals and traffic management systems.

3. Mountain View Corridor, $168 million

Construction continues from last season; scheduled completion late 2018.

UDOT is extending Mountain View Corridor in two counties. In Salt Lake County, construction continues on a new stretch of highway between 5400 South and 4100 South. Starting this fall, Mountain View Corridor in Utah County will be extended from the Redwood Road/2100 North intersection to S.R. 73.

4. I-15—Brigham Road to Dixie Drive, $28 million

Construction started in January; scheduled completion late 2017.

UDOT is adding auxiliary lanes on I-15 in St. George between exits 4 and 5 (Brigham Road and Dixie Drive) as part of a multi-year plan to upgrade I-15 in the St. George area.

5. 10600 South Interchange Improvements and Widening, $31 million

Construction starts this spring; scheduled completion spring 2017.

This project will add an underpass at the I-15/10600 South interchange to connect the northbound off-ramp to Monroe Street, just west of South Towne Mall. UDOT is also completing maintenance on the 10600 South bridge over I-15, and widening 10600 South from I-15 to Redwood Road.

6. Redwood Road, $97 million

Construction starts this spring; scheduled completion late 2018.

Three major projects are being constructed this year on Redwood Road: a new diverging diamond interchange at I-215 in North Salt Lake; widening a section between 12600 South and Bangerter Highway from two lanes to seven lanes; and widening a section between 400 South and Stillwater Parkway to five lanes, and adding a new continuous flow intersection at Pioneer Crossing in Saratoga Springs.

7. I-80—1300 East to Foothill Drive, $12 million

Construction starts this summer; scheduled completion fall 2017.

UDOT will repave a 2.5 mile section of I-80 in Salt Lake City. More than 93,000 vehicles drive this section of I-80 sees per day, and the project will help extend the useful life of the pavement as well as provide a smoother ride for drivers.

8. U.S. 191 Corridor, $43 million

Construction started in March; scheduled completion fall 2017.

UDOT will complete 13 different projects along U.S. 6/U.S. 191 in Carbon, Emery, Grand, and San Juan counties. These include road widenings, intersection improvements, and paving projects, and will reduce congestion and enhance safety for drivers on this important tourism and truck route through southeastern Utah.

9. U.S. 40—Myton Bench Widening, $35 Million

Construction started in February; scheduled completion fall 2017.

This project will widen a six-mile section of U.S. 40 to five lanes in Duchesne County. It will include adding new travel lanes, along with 10-foot shoulders, that will help keep traffic moving safely between the Wasatch Front and the Uinta Basin.

10. I-70— Richfield South to Richfield North, $15 million

Construction starts in May; scheduled completion fall 2017.

UDOT is resurfacing four miles on I-70 in Richfield, from the south interchange to the north interchange, and performing bridge maintenance at several locations in the area.

