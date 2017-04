Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local musicians Mason Murphy and Jordan Moyer performed their choice of John Mayer songs in anticipation of their big show featuring 8 total artists in Provo. Tickets are available now and can be purchased by calling (801) 852-7007.

"Songs Of John Mayer"

Featuring 8 Artists

Covey Center For Arts Provo

April 15, 2017 at 7:30 pm