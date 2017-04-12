× Herriman man accused of firing gun into the air arrested for drug possession

HERRIMAN, Utah – A man is in police custody after allegedly banging on doors and firing a gun into the air in Herriman overnight.

Police said residents called about a man armed with a shotgun near 5885 W. and 14310 S. at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said they did not find any homes or cars damaged in the area; no one was hurt.

When authorities found the suspect in the street, he was not armed.

“You know, it’s either the drugs or a mental issue,” Unified Lt. Manfred Lassig said. “One of the officers had dealt with him a week or so ago and there was some kind of mental health issue going on.”

Police found drugs on him and took him into custody.

Authorities said they plan to search the man’s home where they say they believe he took the gun before he was arrested.

Officers said a home’s surveillance camera recorded the man “behaving strangely” in a neighbor’s yard.

The suspect’s name has not been released.