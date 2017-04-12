Colorful Roasted Beets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. (2-3) golden beets, peeled, cut into bite size pieces

1 lb. (2-3) red beets, peeled, cut into bite size pieces

1/4 cup canola oil

2 cups of balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar or honey

1/3 cup walnuts, toasted (optional)

1/4 cup parsley, chopped (optional)

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

In a large bowl, add beets, oil, no salt seasoning and pepper. Toss well. Spread out on a large baking sheet or tray. Roast for about 25 minutes, or until beets are soft.

While beets are roasting, pour vinegar and sugar or honey into a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar or honey. Continue to boil until reduced by one-third, about 10 minutes, or until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. While beets are still warm, brush with the balsamic glaze. Place on a platter or in a serving bowl. Stir in walnuts and/or parsley, if using. Serve immediately.

