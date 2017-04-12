Brighten up your Easter eggs with these fun ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ever wonder how to dye brown eggs? We've got some tips!

Dying Oakdell`s Brown Eggs

Ingredients

• Oakdell Omega-3 Brown Eggs (hard boiled and cooled)

• 20 drops of food coloring per color, traditional colors like red, blue and green and orange (mix red and yellow) work well

• 1 tbsp. vinegar per color

• 2 cups of water per color

• 1 mason jar or glass cup for each color

Directions

1. Prepare individual glass container for each dye color: Add about 2 cups of water to each container.

2. Add 20 drops of food coloring dye to each container.

3. Add 1 tbsp. of vinegar to each container.

4. Gently put one egg in each container and let sit to desired color, about 10 minutes.

5. More drops and vinegar can be added for subsequent eggs to ensure rich color.

Electric Pressure Cooker Hard-Boiled Eggs

*This makes perfect boiled eggs with no cracks, spots and best of all they are easy to peel.

Ingredients/tools

• Oakdell Omega-3 Brown Eggs

• 1 cup water per batch

• Instant Pot/Electric Pressure Cooker

• Steamer basket if pressure cooker does not come with a trivet

Directions

• Fill Instant Pot/electric pressure cooker with the minimum amount of water per manufactures` instructions (will likely be around 1 cup of water).

• Place the trivet that comes with the pressure cooker, or a steamer basket at the bottom of the cooker.

• Arrange the eggs on the trivet or steamer basket (as many as will fit without stacking them - usually around 6 eggs).

• Close and lock the lid of the pressure cooker.

• Cook for 5 minutes at low pressure (if your pressure cooker does not have this setting, try testing an egg at the setting it has). If you like your eggs even more done, increase time to 6 minutes.

• When time is up, open the pressure cooker with the Normal release - release pressure through the valve.

• Open the pressure cooker and place eggs in ice cold water bath to stop the cooking.

• Tap the two ends and the middle of the egg and peel.

Visit http://www.oakdell.com for info and recipes.