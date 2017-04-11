× Men steal food off of restaurant trays then eat it, police say

HEBER CITY, Utah — A man was booked into jail after assaulting police while intoxicated on Tuesday.

Heber City Police Officers responded to a call of two men harassing staff at a local restaurant and taking food off of customer’s trays then eating it.

Police found the two men in their car, the driver, Heber City resident Erik Efrain Payan-Salcido, 30, allegedly assaulted two of the officers then threatened one of the officers and a hospital employee’s life.

Payan-Salcido was booked into Wasatch County jail and charged with a felony assault on a Peace Officer, a misdemeanor assault on a Peace Officer, Propelling a bodily substance at a Peace Officer, DUI, three charges of interfering with an Arresting Officers, two charges of Threat of Violence, Disorderly Conduct and Intoxication.

According to police, the passenger was arrested for a warrant out of Summit County, a Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct and Misdemeanor Intoxication.