Locally created app helps non verbal kids with disabilities communicate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brian Whitmer created the app CoughDrop after trying to find something to help his daughter communicate. She has Rett Syndrome, which prohibits her from being able to speak. Many people, including those with autism, cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome, Stroke Victims, ALS and more know what they want to say, but the brain doesn't process correctly for the mouth to speak. After years of development, CoughDrop has come to life. It helps non verbal children and adults communicate using pictures. They can either touch the screen with their fingers or it will follow their eyes. Users can access the app from any device. It's changing the way people live their lives. You can get more information here.