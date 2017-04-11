× Law firms release statement for man dragged off United Airlines plane

CHICAGO — A man was injured Sunday night when he was forcibly dragged off a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Louisville.

Video of the incident went viral after it surfaced Monday, sparking a massive reaction online and causing the airline’s market value to take a hit.

Dr. David Dao, the man seen being dragged off the plane in the viral video footage, is now being represented by two Chicago-area law firms, who jointly released the following statement Tuesday:

Statement on behalf of United Airlines Passenger Dr. David Dao Dr. David Dao, the United Airlines passenger who was removed from an airplane seat on United Airlines Sunday, is undergoing treatment in a Chicago hospital for his injuries. “The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received. Currently, they are focused only on Dr. Dao’s medical care and treatment,” said Chicago attorney Stephen L. Golan of Golan Christie Taglia, who along with Chicago aviation attorney Thomas A. Demetrio of Corboy & Demetrio, represents the Dao family. Until Dr. Dao is released from the hospital, the family is asking for privacy and will not be making any statements to the media, both attorneys said.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.