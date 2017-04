× Fire crews put out flames at West Valley home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Fire crews have put out a blaze at a West Valley home near West Lake Junior High School Tuesday.

Authorities arrived at 3315 Valcrest Circle to find the home on fire just after noon.

The Red Cross is helping the residents who may be displaced after the fire.

Officials have not said how the fire started.

No serious injuries have been reported.

