Doctor dragged off flight previously lost medical license for drug crimes

More information about the doctor dragged off the oversold United Airlines flight is coming to light.

According to TMZ.com, Dr. David Dao has a criminal history and previously lost his license to practice medicine.

The site reported Dr. Dao was charged with 98 felony drug counts for illegally prescribing and trafficking painkillers in 2005.

Dr. Dao was also convicted on six felony counts of obtaining drugs by fraud and deceit and got five years probation in 2005, according to TMZ.

According to legal documents TMZ found, Dao was also convicted for writing prescriptions and checks to a patient in exchange for sex.

In the documents Dao denies paying for sex but admits to accepting sexual favors from an associate who owed him money.

The report states Dao surrendered his medical license in Kentucky in 2005.

In 2015 the medical board lifted the suspension and allowed him restricted practice.

But then last year the medical board imposed more restrictions, according to TMZ.

Now Dao can only practice internal medicine in an outpatient facility one day per week.

