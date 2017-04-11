Body of missing hiker found in Ferguson Canyon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah -- After nearly a week of crews searching for a missing hiker in Ferguson Canyon, 28-year-old Benjamin Kritzer was found Tuesday evening.

According to officials, Kritzer's body was discovered around 5:30 p.m.

Kritzer has been missing since Thursday, but search and rescue teams have been searching for him officially since Saturday.

His family from North Carolina also made their way to Utah to help with the search.

Fox 13 has a crew on the way, we'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.