Award winning Utah wedding planner Mara Marian from Fuse Weddings & Events, tells us about three wedding trends that are in and three that you can forget.

Three Trends to Try:

Ranch/Mountain wedding

Using lots of greenery

Calligraphy elements

Three Trends to Forget:

Guest favors

Registry

Any traditional elements that don't "fit" or feel authentic to you (whether that's cutting the cake, garter toss or parent dances)

You can see Mara's work here.