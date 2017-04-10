× ‘Troubled Youth Blues Band’ holds auditions for teen musicians

SALT LAKE CITY — An all-teen band is holding auditions for the Utah Blues Festival this and next Thursday.

According to a press release, the “Troubled Youth Blues Band,” a product of MusicGarage.Org and the Utah Blues Society, is searching for a teen 18-years or younger who plays blues harmonica, saxophone, guitar, keyboards and/or organ. Auditions will be held on April 13 and 20 at MusicGarage.Org, 1192 Wilmington Avenue in Salt Lake City, the release continued.

Musicians who are picked will perform June 17 at the Utah Blues Festival on the Gallivan Center Stage in Salt Lake City.

The press release said the band will be performing for the third year in a row for the outdoor festival season. Those musicians who pass the audition and show talent and teamwork may be invited to join the “Troubled Youth Blues Band,” which requires a fee, but, the release said, when a gig is booked, band members will be paid.

Upcoming Troubled Youth Blues Band performances, according to the press release:

April 14 – 6 pm….Sugar House Art Walk: Cameron Wellness Center, 1945 South 100 East (free)

April 22 – 7 pm….Pats BBQ, 155 Commonwealth Avenue, SLC ($5 added to your dinner tab)

May 19 – 6 pm….Festival of Roses at Juan Diego Catholic School, Draper (free)

May 27 – 6 pm….Private Party

Jun 17 – 12 pm…Utah Blues Festival, Gallivan Center, SLC (ticketed)

July 15 – 7 pm…Pats BBQ, 155 Commonwealth Avenue, SLC ($5 added to your dinner tab)

Aug 06 – 3 pm…Park City Arts Festival (ticketed)

Auditions, training and rehearsals are donated by MusicGarage.Org at their Sugar House youth recording studios and training facility.

Teens may register by clicking the “Auditions” tab on their website.

Steve Auerbach, Director at MusicGarage.Org can be contacted at 801-577-2263 or steve@musicgarage.org.