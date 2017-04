Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aubrey and Gina, creators of Queen Farina, share their go to summer drink recipe with us. You can use the code THEPLACE20 for 20% off in their shop today! Go here for more information.

Honey Mint Limeade

2 qts warm water

1/2 C Queen Farina honey

3/4 C lime juice

2 sprigs of mint leaves

Mix the warm water with the honey until the honey has dissolved. Add the lime juice and sprigs of mint and stir well. Chill in refrigerator until ready to serve!