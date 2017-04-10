× Midvale police search for two suspects who allegedly stole Utah County car

MIDVALE, Utah — Police Officers are searching for two people in connection with a stolen car early Monday morning.

Unified Police said the car was stolen out of Utah County and later ditched around 300 West and 7200 South in Midvale.

According to officials, the passenger and driver fled the stolen vehicle and ran in opposite directions.

Police blocked off the area from Fort Union to 6800 South, and near the UTA Trax station on 250 West to 400 West, but officials said, police have not located the suspects.

If you have any information please call police at 801-743-7000.