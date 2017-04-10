How one simple greenhouse in Murray is changing the lives of disabled adults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For years people have wondered 'What will happen to my child with a disability after they reach the age of 22 and can no longer attend the public school system?' A group of parents at Murray High School faced that question head on and decided to set up the Murray Greenhouse Foundation. The adult students spend 5 hours a day taking part in educational classes and different exercises. At the end of the day, they are invited to work in the 1,800 square foot greenhouse.

They sell everything that the students grow in the greenhouse and are able to put that money directly back into the program. The greenhouse provides much-needed respite for caregivers of disabled adults to have some time to themselves. If you know someone that could use this program in their life, call the Murray Greenhouse directly or go to their website.

The foundation is always looking for volunteers. They are happy to have you whether you can work one day a week or one day a year. For volunteer opportunities go here.

Make sure to stop by the greenhouse on Saturday, May 13th for their Mother's Day sale. The address for the greenhouse is:

6366 South 900 East

Murray, UT 84121