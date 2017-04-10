Community rallies around music teacher with cancer

Creating Ripples tells the story of Kerry Moore's impact on the local community. He has been a music teacher at Cyprus High School for decades. He has been fighting pancreatic cancer since his diagnosis in 2001. Mr. Moore is the focus of the documentary "Creating Ripples". The title is meant to represent the fact that one person or one tiny moment can create a ripple effect and change life forever. A percentage of all money raised for the film will be given to the Moore family. You can purchase tickets here.
