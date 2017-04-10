Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Jars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

4 bacon slices

1/4 cup baby spinach chopped

2 oz. cheddar cheese, shredded

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons milk

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Cook the bacon between 2 paper towels in the microwave for 3-4 minutes or until crisp.

Chop up the bacon into small pieces. Set aside.

In two10- to 12-ounce jars, divide the spinach, cheese eggs and milk in each. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Place the top on the jar. Shake well. Remove the top and microwave for 1 minute or until the mixture is set. Add an additional 15 seconds of cooking time, if needed. Divide the cooked bacon into each jar. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Dan’s Market