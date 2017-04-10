Police: 2 dead in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Two adults are dead after a shooting Monday in a classroom at San Bernardino’s North Park Elementary School in what is believed to be murder-suicide, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted.

Authorities said they believe the suspect is down and there is no further threat, Burguan said.

Burguan said two people were wounded; the victims, who are believed to be students, were taken to the hospital.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District said the students were evacuated to Cajon High School in San Bernardino.

Frantic parents rushed to the school. Brad Hendran told CNN affiliate KABC he was looking for his daughter, who is in the second grade.

“I fell to my knees and started saying ‘Our Father’ and ‘Hail Mary’s.’ I’m gonna hug her. … I’m gonna hug her. I hope she is OK,” Hendran said.

The San Bernardino County Fire first confirmed there were multiple victims at approximately 10:45 a.m., but did not provide a count.

Students at Cal State University San Bernardino were asked to shelter in place until further notice amid the report of an active shooter at the elementary school, which is located a few blocks from campus, according to the college.

The elementary school is located at 5378 N. H St.

The chief said students at the school were being taken to Cajon High School “for safety.”

The high school is located 1200 W. Hill Dr.

North Park parents should are asked to go to the high school and have a picture ID in order to pick up their students, the San Bernardino City Unified School District tweeted.

In addition to North Park, Cajon Elementary School and Hillside Elementary School were also placed on lockdown, according to the School District.