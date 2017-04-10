3 Questions with Bob Evans: Dawn Armstrong on helping the homeless in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Dawn Armstrong was just 15 years old when she left an abusive home in Iowa for a life on the street, and at 16 she gave birth to her first child.

She lost her second child at age 17 and was in and out of homeless shelters for four years. Now Armstrong is a lecturer, former hospital director, a wife and a mother of eight who works closely with the homeless.

Armstrong recently sat down with Bob Evans to answer 3 Questions:

When you saw the anger expressed at a community meeting in Draper regarding a proposal to host homeless service centers in the city, how did that make you feel as someone who has been homeless before? Utah has the reputation of being the most generous, most charitable state in the nation. From what you have observed, is that true in this case? What did being homeless for all those years teach you about yourself and about life in general?

See below for the extended interview with Dawn Armstrong: