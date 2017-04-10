3 Questions with Bob Evans: Dawn Armstrong on helping the homeless in Utah

She lost her second child at age 17 and was in and out of homeless shelters for four years. Now Armstrong is a lecturer, former hospital director, a wife and a mother of eight who works closely with the homeless.
Armstrong recently sat down with Bob Evans to answer 3 Questions:
- When you saw the anger expressed at a community meeting in Draper regarding a proposal to host homeless service centers in the city, how did that make you feel as someone who has been homeless before?
- Utah has the reputation of being the most generous, most charitable state in the nation. From what you have observed, is that true in this case?
- What did being homeless for all those years teach you about yourself and about life in general?
See below for the extended interview with Dawn Armstrong: