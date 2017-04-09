× WB ramp from I-15 to SR-201 closed after fatal motorcycle crash

SALT LAKE CITY — The westbound ramp from I-15 North to SR-201 is closed Sunday night after a motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries in a crash.

The Utah Department of Public Safety stated the SR-201 westbound ramp from the northbound collector is closed as they investigate the deadly crash.

Officials say a man in his 40s traveling on a motorcycle collided with a wall on the side of the highway. The motorcyclist was killed in the crash.

The incident did not involve any other vehicles, and no injuries beyond the fatality have been reported.

Utah Department of Transportation traffic cameras in the area show emergency units at the scene. As of 10 p.m., authorities expected the ramp to remain closed for 3 or 4 hours.

Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene and has reached out to police for more information, and we will update this story as more details emerge.