Utah will conduct “Great Shake Out” earth quake drill
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will be conducting a “Great Shake Out” drill for earthquake awareness in late April.
According to Unified Fire Authority, close to one million people will take part in a “What-if” scenario on April 20, 2017.
Officials say thousands of earthquakes happen every year in the United States.
Utah is a seismically active region, which is why residents should be aware of the dangers earthquakes pose, officials continued.
For more information go here.