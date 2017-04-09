Uniquely Utah: Free hugs and the Cuddle Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- One Utah woman is on a mission to spread human connection one hug at a time.

Mary Sorensen has been a presence at the Utah Arts Festival, the Salt Lake City Downtown Farmer's Market, and occasionally pops up on Main Street in Salt Lake City giving out free hugs.

She says about 40 percent of those she offers a hug to accepts one, and she says even when someone says no, they typically walk away with a smile on their face.

In addition to offering free hugs, Mary also organizes Cuddle Parties, and runs a meet-up group called the Utah Cuddle Club.

You can learn more about Mary and what she calls the touch "movement" on her website.

Check out the video to see some of the reactions Mary gets while giving hugs.